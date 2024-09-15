1.7 kg of cannabis, 143 cannabis plants worth RM3.6m seized in Miri

KUCHING: Police have arrested two local men, suspected of involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate, and seized 1.7 kilogrammes of cannabis along with 143 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth RM3.6 million, in Miri, Sarawak.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said that the suspects, aged 41 and 61, were arrested on Sept 13 at a house on Jalan Piasau in Miri. He added that both individuals had covertly cultivated cannabis plants around the property, with the seeds having been purchased online and delivered by courier.

“A packet of cannabis seeds costs US$100, and the produced cannabis is sold in Miri at RM100 per 100 grams,” he said during a press conference at the Miri district police headquarters.

Mancha noted that the total quantity of seized cannabis could serve approximately 32,084 users in the Miri area.

Additionally, assets worth RM24,500 were seized, including a car valued at RM20,000 and a motorcycle worth RM4,500. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days, starting yesterday until Sept 21.

He further explained that initial investigations revealed that the suspects had no prior criminal records, but tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The case is being investigated under Section 6B and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“For offences related to planting and possessing cannabis, the penalties include life imprisonment and at least six strokes of the cane. For drug trafficking, the penalties may be the death sentence, or life imprisonment along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane,” Mancha added.