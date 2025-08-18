Inquest into Zara Qairina’s death begins Sept 3 in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The Coroner’s Court has fixed Sept 3 as the start date for the inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Coroner Azreena Aziz scheduled the proceedings to run from Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19, and Sept 22 to 30.

Conducting Officer Mohd Fairus Johari, a Deputy Public Prosecutor, confirmed the Attorney General’s Chambers applied for the inquiry yesterday.

He stated that 195 witnesses are involved, though the final list will be confirmed before proceedings begin.

Azreena requested the witness list be finalised at least two days prior to the inquest.

Other Conducting Officers include Dana Arabi Wazani, Afiq Agoes, and Dacia Jane Romanus, all Deputy Public Prosecutors.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

The AGC announced last Wednesday that an inquest would proceed after reviewing the police investigation report.

On Aug 8, the AGC confirmed Zara Qairina’s body would be exhumed for a post-mortem.

The exhumation at Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery was completed at 7.15 pm on Aug 9. - Bernama