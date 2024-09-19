19 individuals including GISBH CEO and wife remanded for a week

SHAH ALAM: The chief executive officer (CEO) of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) and his wife are among 19 individuals remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand application for the individuals, aged between 25 and 65, was submitted before Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin at the Magistrate’s Court here. They are currently being held at the central lockup of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters.

The 19 individuals, comprising 12 men and seven women, believed to be senior leaders of GISBH, arrived at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Court Complex at approximately 2.50 pm.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest of the 19 individuals during an early morning Op Global operation.

He said that the coordinated operation with the D8 Division of Bukit Aman and the Special Integrated Investigation Team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D14 was conducted simultaneously at four residential units in Tower A, Berjaya Times Square, Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, at 5.40 am.

Last week, the Bukit Aman CID raided 20 charitable homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISB Holdings, rescuing 402 children and teenagers—201 boys and 201 girls—aged between one and 17 years old.

Razarudin, previously revealed that health screenings conducted on 392 children rescued from the homes found evidence of physical and emotional abuse. The children were also suspected of being exploited for labour by being forced to sell goods.

On Tuesday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, decreed that PDRM conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct and child abuse issues linked to GISBH.