Japan urges travellers to keep power banks accessible on flights

TOKYO: The Japanese government has started advising travellers to keep portable chargers within easy reach during flights following multiple reports of power banks catching fire mid-air. The new safety measure aims to prevent potential hazards caused by overheating or damaged lithium-ion batteries.

Airport staff nationwide have begun requesting passenger cooperation, with All Nippon Airways employees at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport reminding flyers not to store power banks in overhead compartments. A staff member stated, “For safety, we would like to ask for understanding and cooperation.”

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in power banks, can ignite if physically damaged or degraded over time, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Current regulations prohibit power banks in checked baggage and restrict the number and capacity allowed in carry-on luggage. - Bernama-Kyodo