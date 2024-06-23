199 illegal racers, pillion riders nabbed in police Ops

IPOH: A total of 199 individuals were nabbed in a crackdown on illegal street racing during an operation dubbed Ops Bersepadu Samseng mounted by the police at Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Ipoh near Klebang Ria and Klebang Putra early today.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the operation conducted from 2am until 6am, the illegal racers and their pillion riders were detained, while 191 vehicles were inspected.

He said the checks led to the issuance of 267 summonses for various offences, including driving without a licence, lack of side mirrors, expired vehicle licences, number plate violations, modified exhausts, uninsured vehicles and faulty brakes.

“Thirty-nine motorcycles were seized and four individuals were arrested under the Road Transport Act 1987, while urine screening conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) found one person positive for THC drugs.

“We will continue to monitor their activities and Ops Samseng Jalanan will be conducted from time to time,” he said in a statement

Earlier, all individuals detained were required to push their motorcycles a distance of about five kilometers from the operation site to the Kampung Tawas Police Station.

About 70 personnel from PDRM, Road Transport Department, Department of Environment and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) were involved in the four-hour operation.

Among those detained were a married couple who were there as spectators.

“I regret bringing my pregnant wife to watch the race tonight. I had stopped attending such events in 2019, but recently, friends invited me again, so I brought my wife along,“ said the 26-year-old man.

His wife, Ika, also 26, said she only accompanies her husband to support his hobby and has been joining him in the activity nearly every weekend.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old who was also arrested said he traveled 50 kilometres from Batu Gajah to join the illegal racing group, only to suffer injuries after falling from his motorcycle while attempting to evade police roadblocks.