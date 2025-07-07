Baker Hughes to help Malaysian firms achieve net zero gas emission

PETALING JAYA: Energy technology company Baker Hughes aims to help Malaysian energy and industrial companies to commit and achieve their path towards net-zero gas emissions by 2050.

The current energy dilemma occurring in the country is that companies are relying heavily on fossil fuels, yet there is much potential for renewable energy especially in the transition to net-zero gas emissions.

Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) sets targets and initiatives under six energy transition levers (including hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) and energy efficiency), while Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) aims to position the country as a leading hydrogen economy by 2025.

Malaysia’s pathway to net zero by 2050 is ambitious but feasible—provided strong governance, public-private collaboration, and societal support.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that understands the demands on energy, what it takes to produce it and how to use it, why it’s essential to reduce its impact, and where changes should be made to achieve a sustainable balance.

Baker Hughes has worked with over a hundred customers, holding a deep understanding of reducing emissions, innovating new technologies, driving cleaner energy, maximising productivity, and improving continuously in order to bring digitally powered optimisation to energy and beyond.

Baker Hughes’ initiatives in CCUS and hydrogen technologies complement Malaysia’s renewable energy strategies as their expertise supports the integration of low-carbon solutions into the national energy framework.

Baker Hughes has been in Malaysia for over 50 years; with Kuala Lumpur serving as a key regional hub for the company’s regional operations across its industrial equipment technology and oil field services and equipment business.

With over 1200 employees, Malaysia also hosts one of the company’s three global fleet monitoring and diagnostics connectivity center called iCenter, providing 24/7 monitoring of 1000+ global assets.

They work with leading customers and stakeholders in the region to enable efficiencies and meet the growing energy demand.

Baker Hughes said it is supporting Malaysia’s net-zero goals through their Carbon Out programme which involves an Emissions Reduction Target.

They are committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2050.

In collaboration with Petronas, Baker Hughes is supplying carbon dioxide compression equipment for the Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak.

This initiative is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest offshore CCS facilities, with the capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3 million ton per annum (MTPA).

The company also invests in clean energy technology such as hydrogen technology, geothermal energy and CCUS solutions