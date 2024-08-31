2024 National Day celebrations among the best in history - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the 67th National Day celebrations as among the best ever, noting significant changes made to both the opening and closing events.

He said various improvements were made to the celebration events, including the parade which highlighted the uniqueness of the country’s diverse ethnic groups through traditional attire, music and cultural dances.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said the closing segment was also captivating and unique, featuring a dance performance titled “Cuci Rasuah”, reflecting the MADANI Government’s commitment to eradicating corruption.

“Congratulations to the Communications Minister (Fahmi Fadzil) and the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) Celebration Main Committee for producing an excellent performance,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending the 2024 National Day celebrations themed “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said all Malaysians should be grateful for being able to celebrate National Day once again in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

“This country is peaceful, far from any disasters, and its people live in harmony despite being of different races, cultures, languages and religions,“ he said.

Mohamad noted that this year’s show was impressive, especially with the participation of more young people, particularly the human graphic (hand drill) performance by 2,000 secondary school students from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“Very well coordinated and crafted. They trained for two weeks, and a good performance was delivered,“ he said.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani described this year’s celebrations as very lively and said that all Malaysians should feel proud of reaching 67 years of independence.

“What is important now is for everyone to maintain this independence in its true sense,“ he said.

This year’s celebration was graced by the presence of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as Cabinet Ministers and foreign representatives.

The 2024 National Day parade and procession were successfully carried out by 17,262 participants, 57 contingents, 22 marching bands, 343 land assets, 37 air assets, and 112 service animals.