Besut student reports bullying by seniors, police detain suspects

JERTIH, June 26 (Bernama) – Police are investigating a bullying incident involving a Form Two student at a residential school in Besut. The victim, a male student, lodged a report claiming he was assaulted by several Form Three students late Tuesday night.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu confirmed the report, stating the victim suffered abdominal pain, bruised ribs, and back injuries. Initial investigations revealed the senior students allegedly forced the victim into a semi-squatting position with a slipper on his head for 40 minutes. The victim was also punched and slapped inside the dormitory.

“The incident was discovered by a dormitory warden, who contacted the victim’s family to send him for medical treatment,“ Azamuddin said in a statement.

Five students suspected of involvement have been detained and will be brought to the Besut Magistrate’s Court for a remand application. Authorities are continuing investigations under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.