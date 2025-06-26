IPOH: All sectors of society must come together to address the escalating environmental crisis, and the beginning of the 1447 Hijrah should serve as a turning point for reflection and transformation — a moment to break away from the destructive depravity that continues to harm our planet.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, said the world today is facing a series of environmental phenomena that have triggered widespread disasters, endangering both human well-being and the sustainability of our planet.

“The growing population, rising urban density, land clearing for new settlements, infrastructure development, urban expansion, and industrial activity have all directly impacted the natural environment.

“This Earth belongs to Allah. Let us honour and give thanks for the divine blessings we have received— not by defying His commands, but by ending all forms of harm and injustice toward the natural world. Only then can we hope to be spared from the calamities of environmental destruction and live in peace beneath the shelter of divine mercy and compassion,” he said when launching the state-level Maal Hijrah 1447H celebration here tonight.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said that this year, Perak has chosen the theme ‘Migration and Sustainability: Uniting the Muslim Community, Preserving the Earth’ for the Maal Hijrah 1447 commemoration.

“It responds to the escalating distress of our ailing planet, marked by increasingly frequent natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, erratic climate patterns, global warming, devastating wildfires, and widespread flooding, all of which continue to endanger lives and livelihoods,” he said.

His Royal Highness also said that Islam firmly prohibits all forms of pollution that harm the environment.

“A damaged ecosystem not only affects humankind but also disrupts the balance of the entire natural world, leading to disaster and danger.

“Destroying habitats and endangering the lives of other creatures is regarded in Islam as a grave sin, and those who commit such acts are condemned. It is profoundly irresponsible for individuals, whom Allah has blessed with intellect and reason, to knowingly choose the path of destruction,” he said.

His Royal Highness further said that Islamic outreach serves to liberate humankind from the chains of oppression, destruction, tyranny, division, devastation, abuse of power, and all that contradicts the true nature of human dignity.

“Islam offers a path of renewal — grounded in values and noble character — that uplifts the worth of every individual, enhances the quality of life, nurtures the Earth, and restores rightful claims.

“These rights are not limited to humanity alone, but extend to every element of creation. For nature, too, is part of the divine trust, ever in interaction with us and never passive in its response,” he added.