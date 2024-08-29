2024 National Day parade full rehearsal draws huge crowd

PUTRAJAYA: The light-hearted display by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, clad in camouflage sniper suits, stood out as one of the highlights of today’s full dress rehearsal for the 2024 National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as MAF personnel engaged with visitors and children while waiting for their turn to march to the main stage along Persiaran Perdana.

A Bernama check found that people of all ages flocked to the full dress rehearsal as early as 6 am, with some donning traditional attire in the colours of the Jalur Gemilang, while others had their faces decorated with stickers of the national flag and the hibiscus, Malaysia’s national flower.

Visitors were treated to free refreshments in one section, as members of the Royal Malaysia Police diligently controlled traffic and crowd movement to prevent any disruption to the marching contingent.

The full dress rehearsal, which began at 7.30 am and ended at 10.15 am, proceeded smoothly despite the sweltering heat.

Suhana Abdullah Yi, a supervisor at Taska Permata under the Youth and Sports Ministry, said she arrived at around 7.30 am with 75 children aged one to four from the nursery to watch the full rehearsal.

She said that the trip was part of a series of programmes organised by the nursery in conjunction with National Month, aimed at instilling a patriotic spirit among the younger generation.

“The children are thrilled to see the contingent in their uniforms and have been enjoying the event, with no tantrums or tears.

“Since the first day of rehearsal, we’ve been watching the contingent practice from the roadside, and the spirit of patriotism really lights up each time we see them,” said Suhana, who is accompanied by 15 teachers.

Expressing his excitement about the full rehearsal, private sector worker Taufik Abd Rahman, 35, described the energy and vibrancy of today’s event as exceptional.

“The experience has been fantastic; the spirit in Dataran Putrajaya this morning was truly uplifting. My wife and I, from Taiping, Perak, planned a trip to Kuala Lumpur from yesterday until Sunday specifically to witness the National Day parade.

“Leaving Kuala Lumpur as early as 5 am today to be here was certainly worthwhile. This has been a remarkable experience, and I have high expectations for the 2024 National Day celebration this Saturday,” he told Bernama.

Dataran Putrajaya has once again been selected by the Unity Government to host the National Day celebration on August 31. The event will feature 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, as well as 100 service animals.

“Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” has been chosen as the theme for both National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year.

On Aug 30 and 31, 10 main roads around Putrajaya will be closed from 7 pm until the end of the National Day celebrations.

The affected routes include Persiaran Barat and Lebuh Sentosa (towards Lebuh Saujana), Lebuh Sentosa and Jalan Presint 8 (towards Lebuh Wawasan), Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah heading to Laman Perdana, Jalan Presint 18 (towards Lebuh Bestari), Jalan Presint 18, Lebuh Setia and Lebuh Saujana (towards Jalan Tun Hussein) as well as Jalan Presint 5 (towards Lebuh Gemilang Perdana).

Motorists are advised to be cautious and adhere to safety signs in the area for a smooth and safe journey.

For further details about National Day celebrations, the public can visit the Merdeka260 website at www.merdeka360.my or its social media channels on Facebook and X.