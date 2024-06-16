22 companies issued notices under Ops Kesan 2.0 in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor enforcement division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has issued Written Notices (NB) to 22 companies in the state.

Its director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the notices were issued through Ops Kesan 2.0, which began on June 8.

She said a total of 20 written notices were issued to companies receiving benefits under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS), while the other two notices were issued to two companies that were not registered under the SKDS.

One of the companies runs a vehicle towing service, while the other is a transport service company, she told a press conference after the Traders Advocacy and Price Monitoring Programme at a supermarket here today.

Following the issuance of the notice, she said, the companies concerned are required to submit documents and justification for the increase in their service charges.

Lilis Saslinda said strict action will be taken against quarters found taking advantage of the increase in diesel price by manipulating prices and service charges.

Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, errant companies can be fined up to RM500,000 while individuals can be fined a maximum of RM100,000 or up to three years’ jail, or both, she said.

Meanwhile, on the display of price tags, she said there are still traders who do not do so and advised them to comply with regulations to avoid action.