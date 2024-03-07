24 unauthorised users approved applications for foreign worker quotas via FWCMS - PAC

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-four unauthorised users have approved applications for the entry of foreign workers through the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS), said Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She said that the PAC found weaknesses in the management of ID monitoring in the FWCMS system, where two IDs were held by non-officials of the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma), and the matter has been referred to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for investigation.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC proceedings found that the Cabinet Meeting on Aug 26, 2015, approved the development of the Integrated Foreign Worker Management System (ePPAx) and FWCMS, both featuring a single window concept.

“This resulted in overlapping functions among agencies in developing the foreign worker management system and a waste of public funds,” she told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

Mas Ermieyati said the committee also found that as of the last PAC proceedings on March 13, 2024, the FWCMS contract had not been finalised and signed between the government and the vendor, even though the Letter of Acceptance for the development of the system was issued on Jan 12, 2018.

The PAC chairman also said the Home Ministry (KDN) informed the committee that Bestinet Sdn Bhd, the vendor for the FWCMS system, had applied for a six-year contract extension and sought to raise the collection fee from RM100 to RM120.

On June 24, 2024, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the Cabinet had agreed to extend the contract with Bestinet for another three years.

As such, Mas Ermieyati said that the PAC has given five recommendations to the government regarding the issue, including the immediate finalisation of the agreement and direction of the FWCMS system by KDN and Bestinet.

“The KDN is also recommended to ensure that any procurement related to communication and information technology is referred to the existing policies and regulations enforced by the Digital Department,” she said.

In addition, the KDN should promptly address any confusion in the procurement process and work with Kesuma to draw up a comprehensive strategic plan regarding the management of foreign workers.

“PDRM should provide updates on the latest developments regarding the investigation of the 24 approved foreign worker quota applications,” she said.