Malaysia reviews six maritime laws to boost industry competitiveness

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Transport is reviewing six key maritime laws to modernise Malaysia’s shipping sector and align regulations with current industry demands.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the review includes the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and related Sabah and Sarawak ordinances.

A special committee chaired by Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan will oversee the legislative updates.

The proposed amendments are expected to reach Parliament within a year.

Loke clarified that the revisions aim to harmonise laws across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak without undermining state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The review covers the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1960 (Sabah), Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1960 (Sarawak), Penang Port Commission Act 1955, Port Authorities Act 1963, and the Port (Privatisation) Act 1990.

Loke stressed that the federal government has no plans to take over Sabah and Sarawak’s maritime authority.

Separately, the ministry plans to introduce the Admiralty Bill this year to establish a specialised maritime court.

Currently, shipping disputes are handled by the High Court.

The new court would streamline maritime case resolutions. – Bernama