2,400 open burning cases recorded in 3 months

PETALING JAYA: Despite heavy fines, open burning continues in the country, with the Fire and Rescue Department confirming nearly 2,500 cases between May 17 and July 27.

Its director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Mohammad said there were 2,491 open burning cases, including 1,597 bushfires, 552 landfill fires, 218 forest fires and 124 fires at estates and farms.

“Perak had the highest number at 515 cases, followed by Selangor with 344 and Terengganu with 289. There were 1,309 cases this month, which is a 90.51% increase compared with the 685 recorded in June.

“This month, we recorded 873 bushfires, 263 landfill fires, 98 forest fires and 75 fires at estates and farms.”

He said the Meteorological Department forecast the southwest monsoon to begin on May 17 and continue until September.

He also said during the monsoon season, wind blows from the southwest and has low air humidity and stable atmospheric conditions, creating conditions that increase fire risks.

“The conditions lead to a decrease in rain cloud formations, which causes lower rainfall. Grass and bushes dry out, prompting fires to get out of control.”

He said the Fire and Rescue Department receives between 50 and 60 calls about open burning cases each day, increasing to an average of 249 on Saturdays and 244 on Sundays.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain said some states have recorded higher numbers of open burning cases due to a combination of factors, such as larger agricultural areas, more forested regions and higher population densities.

“Local practices and economic activities, such as farming and land clearing, might cause more frequent open burning in the areas.”

He reminded the public to refrain from open burning activities and look out for trespassers who enter their grounds to do so.

“Under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, those convicted of committing open burning could be fined up to RM500,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

“Under Section 29B of the same Act, the owner or occupier of the site could also be held liable for open burning unless proven otherwise.”

He urged the public to report open burning incidents by calling 999 or the Environment Department at 1-800-88-2727, or through https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Earth Science Faculty lecturer Prof Dr Aweng Eh Rak urged the public to avoid open burning of trash and furniture, especially during the ongoing dry spell.

He said burning during dry periods could lead to wildfires that threaten homes, agricultural land and wildlife habitats, while prolonged exposure to smoke and pollutants from open burning could lead to severe health conditions.

“Fires can spread quickly and often require significant resources and time to get under control due to various difficulties.”

To mitigate open burning, he said practising the 3Rs, which are to reduce, reuse and recycle, is crucial.

“Avoid burning waste and throwing cigarette butts in bushes or roadside areas as this could lower the number of open burning.”