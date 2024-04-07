PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,794 cases of domestic violence were reported nationwide from 2021 to 2023, according to Women, Family, and Community Development, Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

These cases involved both men and women.

“Of these, 773 cases were reported in Selangor, specifically 81 cases in the district of Klang,“ she told the Dewan Rakyat.

She was responding to a question by V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) regarding the statistics of domestic violence cases recorded in Klang from 2021 to 2023.

Nancy mentioned that actions taken against domestic violence cases in Klang included one case receiving an emergency protection order.

Additionally, seven cases were given temporary protection orders, and five cases received protection orders.

She further detailed that eight cases received counselling at the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) office, and 41 cases were provided with advisory services at JKM offices.

“Four cases were referred to other agencies and three cases relocated to separate protection centres. Four cases returned to living with their parents, one case withdrew their application, and seven cases are under investigation,“ she added.

She also provided a breakdown of domestic violence cases by ethnicity in Klang: 37 cases involved Indians, 23 Malays, nine Chinese, six non-citizens, four cases from other ethnicities and two cases involving indigenous Sarawakians.