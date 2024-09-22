29 individuals linked to GISBH remanded for one to seven days

SHAH ALAM: A total of 29 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have been remanded between one and seven days starting today.

The order to remand all individuals aged between 19 and 62, was made by Magistrate’s Court deputy registrar Md Subri Hashim.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The group, consisting of 13 men and 16 women, arrived at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Court Building here at 11.30 am.

The Selangor police raided several business networks largely believed to be linked to GISBH in an integrated operation in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, yesterday morning.

The raid, which began at 6.30 am, involved approximately 200 members of the Selangor police contingent, with assistance from the Federal Reserve Unit, as well as collaboration from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported yesterday as saying that Op Global has entered its fourth phase across Peninsular Malaysia, with raids conducted at 82 premises, resulting in the rescue of 186 victims, comprising 102 men and 84 women, while 155 suspects, consisting of 78 men and 77 women, were arrested.

Several pamphlets containing elements believed to contradict Islamic teachings, as well as superstitious items, were seized.

On Sept 11, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan associated with GISB Holdings and rescued 402 children and teenagers, consisting of 201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17.