30 high-powered motorcycles take part in Federal Territories KMJG 2024 convoy

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 75 participants in 30 high-powered motorcycles and 14 cars will be travelling as part of the Federal Territories Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2024 convoy to various destinations in the capital from today before ending in Putrajaya tomorrow.

Federal Territories Information Department director Sabarudin Yeop Hamza, who is leading the convoy, welcomed the arrival of the Selangor convoy on the completion of their leg of their journey and received the baton from his Selangor counterpart Normaizatulakmal Tujad.

“We will visit several locations today and tomorrow, with the first stop being Lembah Pantai, where we were welcomed by Communications, Fahmi Fadzil himself,“ he told Bernama today, adding that the convoy will depart from Wisma FGV before heading to Pasar Wirawati, Taman Maluri, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute and Dataran Putra, Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Suzuki VStrom Owner’s Club Malaysia (SVOCM) founder, Mohamad Zaidi Yahaya, 64, who is a convoy participant, shared that around 110 high-powered Suzuki Vstrom motorcycles were used throughout KMJG 2024.

“We mobilised members of this club at all the states participating in this adventure, from the northern to the southern parts of the Peninsula, and this is also our first time taking part in this journey,“ he said.

The former engineer, who is now a businessman, said that the club, which currently has 400 members, was established in 2020 to bring together friends from various races and religions who share a common interest in charity work.

“We ride at least once a month for beneficial causes; if it’s not a charity ride, we organise support rides,“ he added.

The youngest club member, Athern Aloysius, 30, who is also a businessman, felt that young Malaysians should join beneficial clubs SVOCM and not waste their time on unproductive activities such as illegal racing.

“I really like this club as they don’t care about race, religion or colour. It’s a good space for the younger generation to pursue their passion for bikes with a good cause,“ he added.