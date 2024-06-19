PETALING JAYA: A 30-year-old man died after the car he was driving collided into a cow on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

The accident occurred near the Jalan Duta toll plaza at 4.55am on June 18, said Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Sarifudin Salleh.

The man was driving on the right lane when his car crashed into the cow. The car then hit a road divider.

“The victim suffered severe injuries and died at the scene,” he said in a statement as reported by Harian Metro.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

