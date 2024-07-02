DON’T you hate it when you are involved in an accident, but it is something that is out of your control?

A recent viral Facebook post has brought attention to a concerning encounter with roaming cows and the unsatisfactory response from the local municipal council, highlighting a growing issue with safety and economic implications.

The post, shared by a resident of the affected area, details their attempt to report cows loitering in Jalan Baru to the Majlis Bandaraya Seberang Perai (MBSP).

However, the alleged response from MBSP fell short of expectations. Instead of addressing the issue, the council purportedly sent the complainant a scenic photo and claimed there were no cows in the area.

Expressing frustration, the individual clarified that their intention was to identify the cows’ owner, not receive picturesque images.

The situation escalated when the complainant collided with one of the roaming cows, resulting in significant damage to their vehicle.

Highlighting safety concerns, the post underscores the potential for fatalities, noting that if the collision had involved a motorcyclist, the outcome could have been tragic.

The incident has also impacted the individual’s livelihood, as they are now unable to provide on-site nail services due to vehicle damage.

The incident occurred in Jalan Baru, Perai, Seberang Perai Tengah, with concerns extending towards the road leading to the Penang Bridge.

As the post gains traction, locals are expressing concerns about the municipal council’s perceived negligence in addressing this public safety issue.