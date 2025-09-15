Search for quarry worker buried in Raub rockfall to resume tomorrow

KUANTAN: The search and rescue operation for an excavator driver buried in a rockfall at a quarry in Ulu Gali has been suspended until tomorrow morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Salahuddin Isa confirmed the operation will resume at 8 am tomorrow after being suspended at 7 pm today.

Rescuers have cleared approximately 15 metric tonnes of rocks but have not yet located the victim, Mohammad Fazrul Illahi Ab Rahman.

Two sniffer dogs from the Fire and Rescue Department and Royal Malaysia Police have been deployed to assist in the search efforts.

More than 60 personnel from multiple agencies including Fire and Rescue, Police and Civil Defence Force are involved in the operation.

The incident occurred at 12.50 pm last Saturday when falling rocks from a nearby hillside struck the excavator operated by Mohammad Fazrul.

Three foreign workers working at the site escaped with minor injuries during the rockfall incident. – Bernama