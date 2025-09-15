Sivasangari advances to Egyptian Open quarterfinals after defeating Jasmine Hutton

NATIONAL’s top women’s squash player Sivasangari has secured her quarterfinal spot at the Egyptian Open 2025 after defeating England’s Jasmine Hutton in Giza today.

The world number eight overcame the sixteenth seed with a 3-1 victory in a hard-fought round of sixteen battle that lasted forty-seven minutes.

Sivasangari claimed the match with scores of 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, and 11-5 against her English opponent in their fourth professional meeting.

She will next face either Egyptian players Amina Orfi or Farida Mohamed in the last eight stage scheduled for Wednesday according to the Professional Squash Association website.

Sivasangari remains the only Malaysian representative still competing in the tournament after the elimination of Rachel Arnold, Aira Azman, and national men’s number one Ng Eain Yow in the second round. – Bernama