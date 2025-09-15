Missing man feared attacked by crocodile while fishing in Sarawak river

KUALA LUMPUR: A 32-year-old man is feared to have been attacked by a crocodile while prawn fishing in a river near Kampung Lubok Punggor in Kota Samarahan.

The Sarawak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department identified the missing victim as Ahmad Alzadkhri Sudin, who had gone fishing with family members early this morning.

The suspected crocodile attack occurred approximately 200 metres from the village around 4 pm today, according to department reports.

Initial search efforts by local residents failed to locate the victim following the incident.

The Operations Control Centre received an emergency call at 5.56 pm and immediately dispatched rescue teams from Simunjan and Kota Samarahan fire stations.

Six firefighters using two four-wheel-drive vehicles arrived at the location 45 kilometres away at 7.03 pm to begin search and rescue operations.

The department suspended search operations at 7.40 pm due to fading light and will resume the mission tomorrow morning.

The victim had been prawn fishing using a boat along the Lubuk Punggor riverbanks in Simunjan with family members before the attack.

Crocodile attacks remain a concern in several river systems across Sarawak, particularly in areas where fishing activities are common. – Bernama