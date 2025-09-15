Stroke patient dies, 12 injured in ambulance-van crash in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: A stroke patient died when the ambulance transporting her collided with a van near Jalan Kampung Paris 1 this morning.

Kinabatangan District Police Chief Superintendent D Ravi confirmed that twelve people were injured in the 9.40 am incident, including the ambulance driver, co-driver, doctor, nurse, and eight van occupants.

All injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in the green zone of Kinabatangan Hospital.

The female patient was being transferred from Lahad Datu Hospital to Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for specialised treatment.

The collision occurred when a van entered the opposite lane while the ambulance was negotiating a bend, resulting in the patient’s death at the scene.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama