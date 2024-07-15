39,019 Malaysians registered as new voters in DBT BLN5/2024

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 39,019 Malaysians aged 18 and above were automatically registered as new voters in the Supplementary Electoral Roll for May 2024 (DPT BLN5/2024) during the period from May 1 to 31.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the electoral roll also contained 6,547 registered voters who changed constituencies and 1,710 voters who changed their status or category of voter.

He said DPT BLN5/2024 was gazetted today and is now open for review for 30 days until August 13.

The EC provides five methods of review, namely through the EC portals at

https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

The review can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Check hotline at 03-8892 7218, he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin also called on Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above in May this year and any registered voter who has applied for change of constituencies or voter status to check their names in DPT BLN5/2024.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned,” he said.

He said registered voters in any constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned.

