3PBI plan enhances students’ proficiency of English language

PUTRAJAYA: The English Language Education Empowerment Plan (3PBI), implemented by the Ministry of Education (MoE), is designed to enhance English language pedagogy and support humane education for the development of a MADANI generation

Education Deputy Director-General o (School Operations Sector), Zainal Abas said the aspiration can be achieved by improving students’ proficiency in English through enhanced oral communication and advanced reading skills.

He said the 3PBI also aimed to improve the quality of English teachers through English language professionalism improvement courses and specialised skills courses, as well as to boost technology-based English Language pedagogy.

“The MoE is confident that the 3PBI plan can maintain the momentum of the transformation in English language education, which began under the Malaysian Education Development Plan in 2013, in a focused and systematic manner,” he said in an interview here today.

Zainal said the 3PBI plan complements and is a continuation of the English language programme being implemented under the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025 and the English Roadmap 2015-2025.

He said the 3PBI plan aims to enhance English language proficiency among students and improve their excellence in English by focusing on oral communication and advanced reading skills, while also addressing issues related to student dropout in literacy.

Zainal said bilingual ability in the 21st century is crucial for students, as it prepares them to engage in employment and pursue further education both domestically and internationally.

“Bilingualism helps students enhance their skills and provides them with an advantage when entering the workforce and pursuing higher education,” he said.

The 3PBI Plan is an initiative under the Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening the English Language Policy (MBMMBI).

It aims to realise the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who emphasised the importance of English language proficiency among students and teachers, while also improving the overall quality of English.

The 3PBI plan is an initiative that supports the three Core Areas of MoE Excellence: Core 2, which emphasises soft skills through the development of manners, morals, and integrity; Core 4, which addresses issues of educational dropout, literacy, and numeracy, and aims to bridge educational gaps; and Core 7, which focuses on enhancing digital education capabilities in schools.

Zainal said that to achieve the objectives of 3PBI, the MoE has implemented several English language programmes targeting students and teachers, such as the Professional Upskilling of English Language Teachers (Pro-ELT), which aims to enhance teacher quality.

Others include Maximising Highly Immersive Programme (HIPMax): Chat in English (CiE) and Malaysian Folklore Story Fest (MFS); Critical Reading Strategy (CRS) as well as a programme to improve oral skills (reading and speaking) among TVET students.

Touching on HIPMax, Zainal said it is an extension of the HIP programme, which has been implemented in all schools under MoE since 2016 to boost students’ confidence and ability in English oral communication through activities such as Chat in English (CiE) and Malaysian Folklore Story Fest (MFS).

He said that CiE activities are English language initiatives conducted outside the classroom, providing all primary and secondary school students with opportunities to engage in various English language activities in an encouraging English-speaking environment.

“Schools are provided with a starter kit of oral skills activities that includes a variety of English language exercises adaptable to the student’s skill levels. Students engage in these activities in a relaxed atmosphere, supported by their teachers,“ he said.

Zainal said that Malaysian Folklore StoryFest (MFS) activities focus on character development through the appreciation and reading of Malaysian folklore literary works, allowing students to use English more broadly in various contexts.

MFS is an annual activity offered to selected primary and secondary education institutions under MoE and input will be given through 16 hours of online workshop sessions and face-to-face sessions for identified zones according to needs and suitability.

Critical Reading Strategy (CRS) aims to enhance students’ proficiency in high-level English reading by providing teaching and learning support materials for advanced literacy and developing a comprehensive English reading programme for students from preschool to secondary school.

“CRS targets preschool students, primary school students, high school students, pre-service and in-service teachers for the extension plan.

“As a short-term plan, CRS also targets Form 3 students (2024 - 2025 school session),“ he said.

The Oral Communication (OC) programme focuses on enhancing communication skills among TVET students. It aims to improve the speaking skills of TVET students to increase their marketability as graduates.

In this programme, the learning module for mastering English communication skills includes encouraging the use of technology, specifically digital tools, to enable students to engage in oral activities based on the concept of gamification of learning.