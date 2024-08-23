3R Issue: PM Anwar not interfering in probe against Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he will not interfere in the investigation concerning Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who allegedly touched on issues related to the royal institutions during the Nenggiri by-election campaign.

Anwar said the investigation would follow the proper legal channels and that he would leave the matter to the Attorney-General (AG).

“We follow the legal process, and I leave the matter to police investigation and the AG. I will not interfere,” he told reporters after addressing enforcement officers of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry here today.

Muhyiddin’s remarks during the by-election campaign, which allegedly questioned the credibility of the Sultan of Pahang when he was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, have prompted numerous police reports from various parties.

The investigation into the former prime minister is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 504 of the Penal Code.