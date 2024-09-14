5,000 reusable bags to be distributed in conjunction with Malaysia Day

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 5,000 reusable bags will be distributed to the public in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the move is part of the ministry’s initiative to support the government’s efforts in reducing the use of single-use plastics.

“This effort is to encourage the public to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags and cultivate the use of reusable bags when shopping,” she said in a statement here today.

Liew said it was also a government initiative to reduce the impact of pollution on the environment due to the use and disposal of single-use plastics.

She said the ministry through the Department of Environmental Protection is one of the state government’s agencies responsible for the preservation and conservation of the environment in Sabah.

Liew said it is in line with the Sabah State Environmental Policy which is committed to intensify efforts to implement the action plans contained in the Sabah State Environmental Policy Action Plan through the cooperation of various government agencies and relevant stakeholders.

“One of the aspects emphasized in the action plan is related to the management of pollution from waste including solid waste,” he said.