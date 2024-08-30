PETALING JAYA: A 54-year-old woman died while descending from the summit of Mount Kinabalu yesterday (Aug 29).

According to Harian Metro, the victim reportedly suffered from hypothermia at the 8km mark on Mount Kinabalu.

Ranau fire and rescue department chief Ridwan Taib said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.24am.

He mentioned that the rescue team and the victim’s mountain guide also requested additional assistance from Sabah Parks staff and the Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team.

“The victim was taken to a sick bay for further treatment, including additional oxygen assistance and cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of an automated external defibrillator”, he said.

However, she remained unconscious.

She was then carried down to Timpohon Gate by the rescue team and mountain guides.

He said the woman was examined by medical officers from the health ministry upon arrival at Timpohon Gate, but was pronounced dead.

The body was handed over to the police for further action, he said.

