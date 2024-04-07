5G-driven smart factories to contribute RM36.8b to national GDP - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The 3,000 smart factories powered by 5G which will be in operation by 2030 are expected to contribute RM36.8 billion to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the “tech up for a digitally vibrant nation” mission outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) stresses the importance of adopting digital technology to create 3,000 smart factories by 2030.

“This will generate more than 150,000 high-skilled jobs in fields such as data analysis, artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things,” he said during the memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The MoU is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the agencies to promote and expedite industrial 5G adoption and usage, especially in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Tengku Zafrul said the MCMC-MIDA strategic cooperation is in line with the MADANI Economy aspirations and this marks an important step towards realising the goal of digital economy contributing 25.5 per cent to national GDP by 2025.

“For the application of the technology by the industrial and services sectors, 5G technology is a game changer to ensure a higher level of internet speed and reliability,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul said that as a critical game changer, 5G technology connectivity for industrial usage is required to have a high-speed internet network, low latency and reliability.

“We are committed to create a conducive environment for the usage of 5G technology, especially in industrial areas.

“This will not only enhance productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing and services sectors but will also attract more foreign and local high-tech companies to invest in Malaysia,” he added.