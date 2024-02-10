6,000 Felda Jenderak Utara residents to benefit from cashless transactions

TEMERLOH: A total of 6,000 Felda Jenderak Utara residents will benefit from the convenience of cashless payments that will make their business transactions more efficient, their level of well-being better and reduce their dependence on cash.

Jenderak Utara Settlers chief Mohd Salim Muda said the launch of the Cashless@NADI programme in the settlement today is an initiative under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that residents here have been waiting for to drive the rural economy.

“It can be said that they are very excited about this latest facility and are prepared to follow the times. After all, most of them have smartphones and the children have already been taught about cashless payment transactions,” he told Bernama.

“This MCMC initiative will also help the community as they do not have to travel eight kilometers to Kuala Krau to withdraw money from the ATM (automated teller machine), so they are also saving time and petrol costs.”

ALSO READ: Felda’s success owes much to resilience of early settlers, says PM Anwar

The Felda Jenderak Utara Cashless@NADI programme was officiated by Felda Jenderak Utara chairman Mohd Faizal Fauzi here today.

For mother of three, Azuraidah Abd Aziz, 34, cashless transactions are safer as she believes one can avoid the risk of the money being stolen or dropped when withdrawing large amounts of money from an ATM machine.

“There are times when we lose cash, so I see the cashless method as more secure. After all, the telecommunications and internet coverage around this area are also good so transactions can be done smoothly,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faizal said his team is very grateful for the community’s encouraging response to the programme and hoped they would be able to use the cashless application wisely.

ALSO READ: Govt, Felda to discuss return of NCR land to rightful owners in Tambisan - PM Anwar

“Today’s cashless community programme gives momentum to the agenda of empowering the local community economy, especially players in the retail sector,” he said.

“Therefore, I hope we get the opportunity to share the economic cake provided by the government and utilise it for the common good.”

The Felda Jenderak Utara Cashless@NADI programme is a high-impact initiative carried out by the federal government through the MCMC to drive the growth of the country’s digital economy in line with the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026 which targets an average of 400 digital transactions per individual by 2026.