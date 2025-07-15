National digital survey launched via Rakyat Digital portal

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Digital has launched a nationwide public survey through the Rakyat Digital portal to gather insights on Malaysia’s digital transformation efforts.

The initiative aims to refine policies under the MyDIGITAL Aspirations framework and ensure inclusive digital growth.

Public participation is encouraged as the ministry seeks to understand challenges in digital access, connectivity, and literacy.

The survey also explores emerging technology risks and opportunities, with results guiding policy improvements for underserved communities.

The ministry emphasized that collected data will remain confidential, with only postcodes used for demographic analysis.

Malaysians of all backgrounds are urged to contribute via survey.rakyatdigital.gov.my. – Bernama