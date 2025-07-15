Tun Sambanthan’s speeches compiled in National Archives book

PETALING JAYA: The National Archives has unveiled a special publication titled Tun V.T. Sambanthan Speaks, honouring Malaysia’s first National Unity Minister.

The book compiles speeches and reflections from the late leader’s political career, offering insights into his vision for national unity and development.

National Archives director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman highlighted the book’s significance in preserving Tun Sambanthan’s contributions.

“This publication supports the National Unity Policy and the National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030,“ he said. The book documents his efforts in uplifting the Indian community and fostering inclusivity in Malaysia.

Jaafar Sidek added that the book serves as a key resource for students, researchers, and policymakers.

“It provides historical perspectives on unity through the lens of a national leader,“ he noted.

In a related initiative, the public is encouraged to visit the Memorial Negarawan in Kuala Lumpur, which showcases exhibits on seven distinguished leaders, including Tun Sambanthan.

The memorial is open daily except Mondays and offers free admission. Virtual access is also available through the e-Negarawan portal. – Bernama