63 squatter homes demolished in Kota kinabalu operation - Police

KOTA KINABALU: To address illegal settlements and crime, 63 squatter homes were demolished in an integrated operation around the district yesterday, Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kassim Muda said.

He said 13 foreign nationals, believed to be illegal immigrants, were detained during the operation for further investigation.

“This demolition serves not only to eliminate illegal settlements but also to enhance the safety and comfort of the surrounding community,” he said in a statement today.

The operation involved collaboration among various agencies, including the National Registration Department, Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (RELA), Civil Defence Force, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, as well as the Land and Survey Department and the Department of Social Welfare.

Kassim indicated that such operations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to address crime, illegal immigration, drug issues and social problems in the Kota Kinabalu district.

“We are committed to ensuring that this district remains free from criminal and illegal activities,” he said, adding that these efforts are crucial for reducing the prevalence of squatter settlements and illegal immigrants in the state.

The police urge the public to cooperate and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.