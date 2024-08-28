PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) submitted the names of 635 company directors to the Immigration Department between January and June for blacklisting from leaving the country.

As of June, EPF found that 13,820 employers (2.02%) out of the 685,399 registered under the organisation have failed to pay their employee’s contributions while 12,787 company directors have been prohibited from leaving the country because of unpaid contributions, the New Straits Times reported.

1,932 civil suits were filed between the months of January and June, against the aforementioned directors with 2,200 criminal cases brought against those who “defaulted”, as quoted, on the EPF contributions.

Meanwhile, EPF chief operating officer Sazaliza Zainuddin reminded in a statement that failure to make the contributions is a serious offence and employers are obligated to pay according to Section 43(1) of the EPF Act.

“”The EPF will not hesitate to pursue legal remedies, including civil and criminal actions, to protect employees’ rights,“ he was quoted as saying.

Sazaliza assured that EPF will ensure the outstanding contributions are paid in full through stringent enforcement and monitoring.

