Company director charged with abusing position, more than RM3 million transferred into personal account

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to abusing his position by transferring the company’s funds into his personal bank account without the approval of the company’s general meeting.

Yee Ho Yong, 32, was charged with abusing his position as a director of Golden Summit Academy Sdn Bhd by transferring RM3,149,000 belonging to the company into his Maybank account.

The offence was allegedly committed in an office in Sentul here, between Feb 16 and Dec 24, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 218(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2016, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a maximum fine of RM3 million or both upon conviction.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed Yee, represented by lawyer Lim Chi Chau, bail of RM100,000 and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

She also fixed Aug 6 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akmalzatul Mohamed Nawi appeared for the prosecution.