90 percent of family conflict cases in 2023 resolved through Sulh - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 90 per cent of the 11,921 family conflict cases registered last year were resolved through Sulh, involving negotiation, mediation, marriage counseling sessions and arbitration.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the 1.43 per cent increase compared to 2022 shows that the Sulh approach, which has been proven effective in resolving family conflicts, is gaining ground in today’s society.

He said dispute resolution through Sulh has significantly reduced the number of cases pending in the Syariah courts.

“Disputing parties will also achieve justice more swiftly because the time it takes to resolve a case is shorter compared to a full trial before a judge.

“As such, a Syariah courtroom trial should be a last resort, because through a trial, sins will be exposed, increasing hostility and damaging the bonds of love between those involved,” he said.

Na’im said this during a speech at the Sulh Outreach Programme at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre which was delivered by Syariah Judiciary Department Malaysia (JKSM) director-general and Syariah Chief Judge, Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain.

Also present were Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad and its Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

The Sulh Council facilitates consultation sessions between disputing parties, chaired by a conciliation officer, to amicably resolve disputes without resorting to a court trial.