93.5% water supply restored following pollution incident: Air Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor announced that 93.5% of water supply has been restored in areas affected by the recent odour pollution at Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah as of noon today.

“For Group 2, full recovery is expected by 8pm on July 25, 2024 (Thursday), while Group 3 is expected to recover fully by 8am on July 26, 2024 (Friday),“ it stated on Facebook

The company advised users to run their taps until the water turns clear before using it for daily needs and urged them to use water prudently to facilitate recovery in areas still experiencing water cuts.

It also stated that the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery will vary based on the location of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure in the distribution system.

“Air Selangor will continue mobilising water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral service centres,“ the post added.

Assistance for alternative water supplies is available at nine local service centres, while commercial customers can purchase treated water at Air Selangor counters in Sepang or Hulu Langat and use their own tankers at filling stations in Braemar Estate and Taman Gemilang Dengkil.

Consumers can check Air Selangor’s official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, and X, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. For more information, visit www.airselangor.com.

