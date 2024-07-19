96 houses damaged by storm in Marang

MARANG: A total of 96 houses were damaged in a storm that hit Marang district on Wednesday evening, said Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the state government has arranged for immediate assistance to the affected residents to ensure they can return to their homes as soon as possible.

“A total of 96 houses were affected, all of which had different levels of damage. To facilitate the speedy return of residents to their homes, we are organising a gotong-royong with the assistance of volunteers, residents, and the Village Development and Security Committee.

“We hope to finish the roof repairs today so that when it rains, household items won’t get damaged. After this, we will provide more substantial assistance so they can live comfortably,” he told reporters after seeing the homes of storm victims in Kampung Seberang Marang today.

Ahmad Samsuri said that the total losses are still under assessment, and the amount of aid provided will vary based on the damage to each house.

Meanwhile, a victim, Siti Aisyah Mohamed, 24, said she and her husband were resting with their three children, including a 37-day-old baby boy, when the incident occurred.

She recalled that all she could do was pray and hold on to their three children as their house shook and strong winds blew the roof away.

“My husband quickly moved us to a safer place to avoid being hit by flying roof pieces and wooden debris. I’m still in confinement and couldn’t move quickly. It was very tense, and I kept praying continuously for our safety,” she said.