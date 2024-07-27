Chinese shooters win first Paris gold in 10m air rifle mixed event

PARIS: Chinese shooting duo Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao have won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics after beating South Korea’s Keum Ji Hyeon and Park Ha Jun in the 10-metre air rifle mixed team final, German news agency (dpa) reported.

The Chinese pair won 16-12 at the French national shooting centre in Chateauroux.

Sheng took silver in the individual event at the Tokyo Games three years ago while it is Huang’s first Olympics.

Earlier, Kazakh shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev scooped the first medal of the Games when they sealed bronze after beating German pair Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich. - Bernama, dpa