Gov’t pushing for TVET as top choice for youth - Mustapha

KUCHING: The government is actively working to ensure that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) becomes the top choice for youths to further their studies, thus contributing to Malaysia’s income and progress, says Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the government’s efforts to strengthen TVET under the MADANI administration were evident through the allocation of RM6.8 billion in Budget 2024, offering various courses and other related programmes nationwide.

“The country has made TVET a ‘game changer’... to achieve a high-income developed nation, we must also rely on high technology as well as with the current digitalisation process and artificial intelligence, among other things.

“This means that the government has determined that TVET must be strengthened, and we want to attract as many of our young people who are interested in these skills into TVET institutions,” he told reporters after conducting a working visit and attending the Jejak TVET MADANI programme here today.

According to him, institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education, such as polytechnics, offered various TVET courses at the diploma and degree levels, besides community colleges that provided short courses such as lifelong learning (PSH) programmes.

“We offer PSH to various age groups, and through these short courses, we can produce many entrepreneurs and small traders among different community groups,” he said.

The deputy minister visited the business premises of a TVET alumnus, Mohd Hamzah Man, 46, who successfully established AUM Engineering Sdn Bhd, involved in the electrical and construction industries.

Mohd Hamzah, who graduated in electrical engineering from Politeknik Kuching from 1998 to 2000, has also passed on his TVET ‘talent’ to his daughter, Umie Hidayah Mohammad Hamzah, 23, who is pursuing Automotive Technology at Kolej Vokasional Kuching.

“This is what we call a successful TVET family, and this shows that TVET is not a second choice. We hope this will serve as an example to families out there to encourage their children to make TVET their primary choice,” Mustapha said.

Earlier, Mustapha conducted a working visit to Politeknik Kuching, including attending a briefing session and gathering feedback and suggestions from stakeholders to ensure the TVET sector could provide a workforce that met market demand.