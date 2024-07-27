Lim Kit Siang thanks Penang governor for conferment of top state award

GEORGE TOWN: Veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, for conferring upon him the state’s highest award, the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN), which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama.

“I thank the Governor of Penang for the award and I appreciate it. I am very grateful,“ he told reporters after the 2024 Penang Investiture ceremony here today.

The 82-year-old former DAP chairman led the list of 253 recipients of the state honours in conjunction with the 75th Birthday Celebration of the Penang Governor today.

This is his second award, following the conferment of the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title ‘Tan Sri,‘ by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in June last year.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Khow Kok Chin, who received the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN) with the title Datuk Seri, described it as a recognition from the state government.

He said that although he served as Penang Police chief for only a year before being transferred to Bukit Aman, Penang held a special place in his heart as he had previously served in the state.

“I have served in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for over 34 years and in Penang, not just as the State Police chief but also previously for eight years as a District Police chief.

“I am deeply touched by this award as it is a recognition from the state government and Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak for me and the PDRM team. I will never forget Penang, which is always in my heart,“ he said.

This year, 142 individuals received state awards, while 1,204 people received orders and medals of honour, comprising state and federal public servants, politicians, corporate figures, non-governmental organisation members, local entrepreneurs, and members of voluntary bodies.