PETALING JAYA: The navy wasted RM384.49 million worth of spare parts, as revealed in the Auditor-General’s Report 2024.

According to the report, both the Western Fleet (DBAB) and the Eastern Fleet Supply Depot (DBAT) struggle with underutilised spare parts.

DBAB alone houses 1.62 million units valued at RM381.69 million, untouched since their last recorded production between 1969 and 2017.

The report also stated that some equipment on ships was swapped with other brands, making the spare parts unusable.

Furthermore, several patrol ships were decommissioned and reassigned to other agencies.

During an audit visit to DBAT in February 2023, significant damage to the Automated Warehouse Monitor Panel and Retrieval System (AWRS) were identified, rendering it non-functional since October 2021.

This issue has further hindered the effective use of spare parts, as the damaged system cannot efficiently retrieve or store them.

Additionally, out of ten sampled ships, six were found to have missed scheduled refits due to high operational demands and backlogs at dockyards.

The report cautioned that neglecting the maintenance schedule could pose safety risks and it urged the navy to adhere to asset maintenance timelines and devise an action plan for unused spare parts.