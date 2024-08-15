AADK prepared for upcoming gazettement of Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act

GUA MUSANG: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) is fully prepared for the upcoming gazettement of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 2024, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

“AADK has equipped its rehabilitation officers with the necessary expertise and enhanced facilities, both at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) and within the community. Our officers’ treatment methods have been proven successful.

“We continually enhance and upgrade our capabilities, as we understand the challenges ahead will be even greater,“ he told reporters at the Deputy Home Minister’s meet and greet session with AADK clients and families in Gua Musang today.

On July 18, the Dewan Rakyat passed the 2024 amendment to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, marking its first revision in 20 years.

The bill will, among other things, empower AADK to certify the voluntary treatment and rehabilitation of drug dependants, which previously could only be provided by medical officers.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that under the new bill, AADK rehabilitation officers would be authorised to issue certifications after verifying clients who voluntarily seek treatment and rehabilitation.

Shamsul Anuar also noted that the bill aims to reduce the rate of drug addiction to no more than 400 per 100,000 population and to increase the recovery rate of dependants to 80 percent by 2025.

“This bill decriminalises drug addiction, shifting the focus from punishment to treatment and rehabilitation.

“However, I want to emphasise to the public that the Dangerous Drugs Act (1952) remains in force. Those who commit offences under that Act will still be subject to legal penalties,“ he added.

Shamsul Anuar further stated that the availability of rehabilitation treatment would indirectly encourage the public to view AADK as a ‘partner and friend’ in the recovery of drug addiction.