Aaron Chia will receive special incentive from Melaka

MELAKA: National badminton doubles player Aaron Chia Teng Fong will receive a special incentive from the Melaka state government after winning the bronze medal together with his partner Soh Wooi Yik at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Melaka sports and non-governmental organisations (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam said the incentive was out of appreciation of the shuttler’s achievement.

“I, representing the state government, also congratulate the pair on bringing glory to the country and Melaka. Those from Melaka who succeed in sports will be recognised by the state government through special awards of cash or other prizes,” he told reporters at the Melaka State Youth and Sports Complex here today after the flag handover ceremony involving the Melaka Para SUKMA contingent.

The special incentive for Aaron will be given together with the incentives to medal winners of the upcoming SUKMA, he added.