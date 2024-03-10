Access to education for all stays, despite proposal to end subsidies for wealthy - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: The government remains committed to ensuring that all groups have access to education, despite suggestions to withdraw education subsidies for children from wealthy families in public higher education institutions, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said.

Speaking to the media after attending the 2024 Malay Language Academic Figure Award Ceremony here today, Zambry said the policy continues to prioritise all groups, starting from primary education up to higher education institutions.

“I would like to correct the misconception that we are trying to discriminate at the higher education level, this is simply not true.

“I hope the public does not misinterpret what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, as his comments were made in the context of higher education,” he said.

The media reported yesterday that the government would stop providing education subsidies to children from wealthy families in public higher education institutions, a decision that will be implemented after Cabinet approval.

The decision highlights the government’s concern and emphasises that high-income groups should have a moral responsibility to make room for vulnerable groups who need educational support.

However, this decision has sparked debate among the public, with some assuming that the government intends to halt subsidies across all levels of education.

Zambry said the government’s focus is to ensure that education subsidies benefit those who need them most, particularly low-income groups who often face financial challenges in continuing their studies.

“You often hear of the struggles faced by families who find it difficult to secure places for their children. This is where we focus our efforts because the government’s policy is to prioritise the B40 group or families with limited means, often categorised as hardcore poor,” he said.

He urged the public to gain a clear understanding of the issue by obtaining accurate information and not falling victim to speculation or manipulation by irresponsible parties.