Act 852 to be enforced prudently - Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) enforcement will take prudent and reasonable measures in using powers under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Act 852, which was gazetted on Feb 2, had come into force today simultaneously with the Regulations and Orders under it.

“I am confident that the MOH enforcement officers will take a prudent approach so that those involved in this industry understand that we (the government) are doing all this for the good health of the younger generation,“ he told the media after the MoH 2024 Senior Citizens’ Day celebration ceremony here.

Dzulkefly said there are two aspects in its implementation namely immediately and through enforcement of education so that there is an atmosphere of mutual respect for the law and rights, especially in the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape products to minors.

He said among the challenges are age identification as well as the difficulty in ensuring that individuals who buy tobacco products are not minors (OBD).

Immediate enforcement starting today will be on the sale of smoking products that are in the form of games and attract the attention of children and teenagers in order to curb the availability of these products.

Dzulkefly said this is because the MOH takes seriously the bad effects of widespread smoking including unethical promotional marketing targeting teenagers and children.

Additionally, provisions also involve advertising, promotions, and sponsorship of all types of smoking products, as well as related to places where the sale of smoking products is prohibited such as educational institutions, sales markets, online and vending machines.

Education enforcement will be implemented first for a period of six to 12 months from the effective date for aspects such as the registration of smoking products that will be enforced from April 1, 2025.

This includes the registration of smoking products that will be effective April 1, 2025 compared to previously where no registration was done.

In addition, the packaging and labelling that will be enforced according to products (product-by-product) no later than Oct 1, 2025, as well as sales controls including displays at sales counters that will be enforced no later than April 1, 2025.