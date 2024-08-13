Actor Hafidz Roshdi to go on trial for hurting ex-wife

KUALA KUBU BHARU: The Magistrate’s Court today was told that the case involving actor Hafidz Roshdi, accused of assaulting his ex-wife Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri in March last year, will proceed to trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmah Che Wan informed the court during the case mention before Judge Siti Fatimah Talib.

“Today’s proceedings are set to determine the status of the withdrawal of the complainant’s (Nurul Shuhada’s) police report. The prosecution has received an instruction to proceed with the case against the accused (Hafidz). Therefore, I request that the court set a trial date,” Asmah said.

However, Hafidz’s counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, requested that the court set a mention date so the defence could submit a representation.

“I am quite surprised with the instruction received by the prosecution, but I respect what the prosecution has stated. The complainant withdrew the police report over the case on July 6 and said she did not wish to proceed with the case against my client.

“For the sake of justice for our client, we (the defence team) intend to submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and will need two months to obtain its status,” he said.

Asmah then fixed Oct 14 for case mention to review the decision on the representation.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Akberdin said the representation was to withdraw the accusation against the actor.

On March 13, 2023, Hafidz pleaded not guilty to the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Nurul Shuhada by punching her left cheek three times, resulting in cuts, bruises, and swelling. The drama actor was alleged to have committed the offence near the Sungai Buaya Toll Plaza exit at 3.22 am on March 2 last year

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of one year, or with a fine of up to RM2,000, or both. The charge was read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice the maximum term on conviction under Section 323.

On July 27, 2023, the Shah Alam Lower Syariah Court confirmed that the couple had divorced with a single talak (pronouncement of divorce).