Adaptable social protection frameworks crucial to address evolving challenges - Perkeso

KUALA LUMPUR: Creating adaptable social protection frameworks that are both inclusive and resilient, especially for vulnerable workers, is crucial to advocate stronger social security systems capable of addressing evolving challenges.

Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), chief executive officer Datuk Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, who is also president of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), highlighted the issue during the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEMM) in Sochi, Russia, recently.

In a statement by Perkeso, Mohammed Azman was quoted as saying that the discussions are timely as many nations are grappling with economic disruptions and technological shifts that have widened income gaps and led to more unstable jobs, particularly in the informal and gig economies.

“The discussions in Sochi are not just about policy but (also) about tangible solutions that can reshape social protection systems to be more inclusive.

“The focus on recalibrating social security systems is seen as vital in emerging economies, where gaps in coverage often leave large segments of the population unprotected,” he said.

Perkeso stated that the two-day meeting, which started on Sept 9, brought together ministers and critical representatives from BRICS nations such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as new member countries, including Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia, to address pressing challenges in labour markets and social protection.

The discussions focused on recalibrating social security frameworks to tackle the rising issues of precarious employment, income inequality, and the evolving nature of work, with the outcomes expected to have a significant spillover effect on global labour practices, particularly in emerging economies.

It added that Mohammed Azman represented the voices of 332 ISSA members across 162 countries at the meeting and the association’s proactive stance aligned with national priorities to foster greater social inclusion and protect workers in an increasingly volatile global economy.

“The (ISSA’s) involvement in these talks highlights its readiness to contribute to developing frameworks that provide universal coverage for workers across borders.

“This is especially relevant as many countries face the challenge of adapting outdated social protection models to meet the demands of modern, dynamic workforces,” the statement read.

The statement added that as BRICS continues to explore ways to enhance social protection among its member states, Malaysia is expected to play a critical role in shaping the future direction of global labour and social security policies.

In July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced Malaysia’s application to join BRICS, positioning the country to enhance its international collaborations and represent ASEAN’s voice in global forums.