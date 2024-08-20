Additional train assets to enhance KTMB services - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to increase the passenger train assets for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is intended to enhance the public transport services offered by the company, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Loke also gave assurance that the addition of 62 new passenger train sets, with an estimated cost of RM10.7 billion, would not negatively affect KTMB staff or lead to job losses.

“The government will cover the cost of leasing these trains and this is part of a government contract. KTMB is a government-owned company and will receive the necessary funding support from the government if needed.

“We have considered aspects such as maintenance, repair and KTMB staff. This was thoroughly discussed before finalising this decision. Therefore, KTMB employees need not worry about job losses. No one will lose their jobs.”

He said this at a press conference after the signing ceremony of the Sale and Purchase Agreement for Parking Spaces between Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd.

Loke further said that the government’s efforts to increase the number of passenger trains aimed to provide the best service to users and address public complaints about the decline in KTMB’s service quality.

On Aug 14, Loke said the government has decided to adopt a new strategy for acquiring passenger train assets for the KTMB railway network through a leasing method.

He said the leasing method would be implemented through a government-to-government (G2G) mechanism between Malaysia and China to enhance the quality of public transportation services.

For Phase 1, from 2024 to 2027, this new strategy aims to add 62 new passenger train sets at an estimated cost of RM10.7 billion, to be paid in instalments over a 30-year lease period.