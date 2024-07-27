Adly visits 101-year-old Sarawak Ranger Veteran

SIBU: A 101-year-old Sarawak Ranger veteran in Kapit is among those visited by Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari during the three-day Peduli Veteran MADANI (PVM) programme, which began today in the central region of the state.

Private (Rtd) Lulut Aloh, born on July 8, 1923, served from June 10, 1952, to June 10, 1953, a non-pensionable veteran and is now residing at Jalan Bukit Goram, Kapit. He is suffering from a stroke and paralysis.

Adly said that this programme is the second in a series of PVM tours across Sarawak, including visits to Sibu, Kanowit, Song, Kapit, and Bintangor, with a focus on addressing veterans’ welfare and health issues.

“We recognise the need for assistance in welfare and health services for these veterans,” he said in a press conference while visiting a cafe run by a military veteran on Jalan Kampung Datuk.

He said that in addition to addressing veterans’ welfare, the tour also includes visits to veterans engaged in entrepreneurial activities, as the Defence Ministry aims to support these individuals in developing their economic capabilities through available assistance schemes.

During the PVM programme, Adly visited 20 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, and distributed 550 Rahmah baskets along with other essential items.